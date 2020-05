Korean prosecutors question Samsung heir in succession-related probe



Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee was questioned on Tuesday by prosecutors about a controversial 2015 merger and alleged accounting fraud that they said may have helped him advance his succession-planning agenda at the country's top conglomerate. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Samsung