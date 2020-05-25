ï»¿Monday, 25 May 2020
Japan to end Tokyo's state of emergency, eyes fresh $930 billion stimulus
Added: 25.05.2020 4:14 | 5 views | 0 comments
Source: www.upi.com
Japan will lift a state of emergency for Tokyo and remaining areas still facing restrictions on Monday, while the Nikkei reported a plan for new stimulus worth almost $1 trillion to help companies ride out the coronavirus pandemic.
