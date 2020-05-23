ï»¿Saturday, 23 May 2020
Kuehne+Nagel owner sees about 20,000 job cuts: Die Welt
Added: 23.05.2020 4:03 | 2 views | 0 comments
Freight-forwarder Kuehne+Nagel may cut more than 20,000 jobs, with warehouse workers most affected, as the coronavirus-caused economic crisis hits shipping, controlling shareholder Klaus-Michael Kuehne said in an interview.
Tags:
Workers
,
ISIS
,
Jobs
