Hertz preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as Friday night: WSJ

Added: 23.05.2020 0:16 | 23 views | 0 comments

Car rental firm Hertz Global Holdings Inc is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as Friday night after failing to reach a standstill agreement with its top lenders, the Wall Street Journal reported https://on.wsj.com/2A4ONKs, citing people familiar with the matter.