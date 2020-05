Delta to provide care kit containing masks to passengers



Delta Air Lines Inc said https://news.delta.com/complimentary-care-kits-provide-delta-customers-travel-safety-essentials on Friday a care kit containing a disposable face mask and a Purell hand sanitizer gel will be available on request at ticket counters and gates by June 5. More in feeds.reuters.com »