Wall Street mixed as China-U.S. tensions weigh



Source: nypost.com



Wall Street was mixed on Friday in a mostly tame finish to a week of strong gains, as investors gauged China-U.S. tensions and amid ongoing uncertainty about the pace of economic recovery from the coronavirus. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Economy