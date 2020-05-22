Vodafone names Heineken's Van Boxmeer as new chairman



Vodafone , the world's second-biggest mobile operator, has recruited Jean-Francois Van Boxmeer, the current CEO of brewer Heineken , to succeed Gerard Kleisterlee as chairman from November this year. More in feeds.reuters.com »