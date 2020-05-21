Top safety official at Waymo self-driving unit stepping down



Source: www.moscovery.com



Alphabet Incâ€™s Waymo self-driving unit said on Thursday that its chief safety officer, Debbie Hersman, was stepping down but would remain as a consultant to the company. More in feeds.reuters.com »