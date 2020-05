Nvidia forecasts second-quarter revenue above estimates



Nvidia Corp on Thursday forecast second-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates, as demand surges for its chips used in data centers that power the shift to working remotely due to the coronavirus outbreak. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Surgery