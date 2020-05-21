Morgan Stanley CEO: too early to consider restarting share buy backs



Morgan Stanley's Chief Executive Officer James Gorman told shareholders at its annual meeting on Thursday that it is too early for him or the board of directors to consider reinstating bank's share buy back program. More in feeds.reuters.com »