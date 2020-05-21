Largest asset manager wins backing for jumbo board



BlackRock Inc said all of its 16 director nominees received strong investor support at its annual meeting on Thursday, at which Chief Executive Laurence Fink defended the size of the company's large board. More in feeds.reuters.com »