TJX says sales recovering after coronavirus slump



Source: www.forbes.com



TJX Cos Inc reported very strong sales at stores it has so far reopened post-coronavirus lockdowns, offering hope of a swift recovery after a first-quarter loss due to closures and a resulting 50% fall in sales. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: SWIFT