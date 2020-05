Volkswagen admits car ad racist, apologizes



Volkswagen withdrew on Wednesday an advert posted on its official Instagram page for its Golf cars that it admitted was racist and insulting, saying it would investigate how it came about and draw consequences. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Volkswagen