Japan 'closely communicating' with U.S. after arrest of two men over Ghosn escape: source

Japan is closely communicating with relevant U.S. authorities following the U.S. arrest of two men on charges they enabled former Nissan Motor Co chairman Carlos Ghosn to escape from Japan last year, a Japanese government source said on Thursday.