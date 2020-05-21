Expedia signals May rebound as cancellations stabilize



Added: 21.05.2020 0:39 | 14 views | 0 comments



Source: www.prnewswire.com



Online travel booking company Expedia Group Inc on Wednesday pointed to demand recovering in May as cancellation rates stabilize, overshadowing a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss and sending its shares up nearly 4%. More in feeds.reuters.com »