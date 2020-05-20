Apollo Global invests $1.75 billion in U.S. supermarket operator Albertsons



Buyout firm Apollo Global Management said on Wednesday it has invested $1.75 billion in Albertsons Companies Inc, a sign of confidence in the debt-laden U.S. supermarket operator whose fortunes have picked up in the coronavirus outbreak. More in feeds.reuters.com »