Luckin Coffee shares crash on delisting risk



Added: 20.05.2020 13:56 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: emirates-business.ae



Shares in Luckin Coffee Inc slumped almost 40% to a record low in premarket trade on Wednesday, as they resumed trading after more than a month's halt and a day after the Chinese coffee chain said it received a delisting notice from Nasdaq . More in feeds.reuters.com »