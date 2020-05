Outlook for European corporate profits worsens further



Expectations for second- and third-quarter corporate profits are deteriorating further in Europe, despite a gradual easing across the continent of lockdowns aimed at curbing the coronavirus pandemic, Refinitiv data showed on Wednesday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: EU