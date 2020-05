HSBC sees double-digit wealth asset growth in Asia by 2023



HSBC Holdings PLC expects to achieve double-digit asset growth in its newly combined wealth business in Asia Pacific in the next three years, as it looks to grab a bigger share of the growing rich population, the unit's regional head told Reuters. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: EU