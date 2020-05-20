Fujifilm shares fall after report Avigan not showing clear efficacy in some coronavirus trials



Shares of Fujifilm Holdings Corp fell on Wednesday after Kyodo news agency reported that so far there has been no clear evidence of efficacy for its drug Avigan in treating the novel coronavirus in some clinical trials. More in feeds.reuters.com »