Fujifilm shares tumble after report Avigan not showing apparent efficacy in coronavirus treatment



Added: 20.05.2020 1:46 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.direporter.com



Shares of Fujifilm Holdings Corp tumbled more than 4% in early trade on Wednesday after a report its anti-flu drug Avigan was not showing apparent efficacy in coronavirus treatment in clinical trials so far. More in feeds.reuters.com »