Urban Outfitters predicts 60% fall in same-store sales on slow recovery



Added: 20.05.2020 0:04 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.shop-eat-surf.com



Apparel retailer Urban Outfitters Inc on Tuesday projected a 60% decline in same-store sales in the second quarter due to tepid demand recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic disruptions, sending its shares down 6% in extended trading. More in feeds.reuters.com »