Airlines say ticket cancellations slowing; business models may change



Added: 19.05.2020



Source: www.ctvnews.ca



Top U.S. airlines and Air Canada on Tuesday reported slower ticket cancellations and an improvement in bookings on some routes, though executives said overall demand remained weak and changes to travel rules may force new business models. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Canada