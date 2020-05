Coronavirus hammers U.S. homebuilding; permits tumble



Source: theconversation.com



U.S. homebuilding dropped by the most on record in April and permits for future construction tumbled, underlining fears that the coronavirus crisis would lead to the deepest economic contraction in the second quarter since the Great Depression. More in feeds.reuters.com » ISIS Tags: Depression