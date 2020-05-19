JPMorgan shareholders back bank's directors, executive pay at annual meeting



JPMorgan Chase & Co shareholders voted to reelect each of the bank's board members, with each director receiving at least 84% of the shares voted, according to initial tallies. More in feeds.reuters.com »