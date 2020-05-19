Mitsubishi Motors to cut costs after slump in annual profit



Mitsubishi Motors Corp will focus on cutting fixed costs by 20% or the next two years after reporting an 89% drop in annual profit, its weakest performance in three years, and skipping its year-end dividend. More in feeds.reuters.com »