ï»¿Tuesday, 19 May 2020
'Nothing off-limits': Thyssenkrupp could sell steel business in historic shift
Added: 19.05.2020 10:24 | 12 views | 0 comments
Source: www.dailyherald.com
Thyssenkrupp could sell most of its steelmaking division, its CEO said on Tuesday, marking a historic reversal in strategy for the German conglomerate which has built its 200-year-old legacy as an industrial champion on the business.
Tags:
Germany
