Oil prices mixed as Brent retreats on profit-taking after rally



Source: www.thestar.com



Oil prices were mixed on Tuesday, with Brent pulling back from an early gain on profit-taking, while U.S. crude extended its rally amid signs that producers are cutting output as promised just as demand picks up on a resumption of economic activity.