ï»¿Tuesday, 19 May 2020
Exclusive: Delta will add flights to keep planes no more than 60% full as demand rises - sources
Delta Air Lines Inc will keep planes no more than 60% full through at least July, adding more flights to its schedule than demand would usually justify, people familiar with the matter said.
