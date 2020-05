Added: 18.05.2020 23:16 | 10 views | 0 comments

Dutch bank NIBC Holding NV said late on Monday it has agreed to pay its 2019 dividend to its proposed buyer, U.S. equity firm Blackstone Group Inc , before the deal settles, in order to remove one hurdle to the proposed 1.36 billion-euro ($1.47 billion) takeover.