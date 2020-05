Global shares, oil rally on vaccine hopes, lockdown easing



Added: 18.05.2020 21:23 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.indiainfoline.com



A gauge of global equity markets surged almost 3% on Monday and oil rallied to highs last seen in mid-April as data from an early-stage trial for a coronavirus vaccine lifted hopes of a faster recovery from the pandemic-driven economic slump. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Oil