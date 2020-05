U.S. homebuilder confidence rises in May



Added: 18.05.2020 15:02 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: www.commondreams.org



Confidence among U.S. single-family homebuilders rose in May, potentially signaling that the worst of the economic downturn was probably over as the country gradually reopens after lockdowns to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Economy