Trump admin slaps solar, wind operators with retroactive rent bills



Added: 18.05.2020 6:16 | 17 views | 0 comments



Source: www.cs.columbia.edu



The Trump administration has ended a two-year rent holiday for solar and wind projects operating on federal lands, handing them whopping retroactive bills at a time the industry is struggling with the fallout of the coronavirus outbreak, according to company officials.