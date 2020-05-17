ï»¿Sunday, 17 May 2020
Send search form
Todays news
World
U.S. National
Politics
Business
Technology
Sports
Entertainment
Beauty & Health
Living & Travel
Science
Weather
Odd news
Shopping
Emirates Group planning to cut about 30,000 jobs amid virus outbreak: Bloomberg News
Added: 17.05.2020 15:46 | 14 views | 0 comments
Source: www.slideshare.net
Emirates Group plans to cut about 30,000 jobs to reduce costs amid the coronavirus outbreak, reducing employees by about 30% from more than 105,000 at the end of March, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
More in feeds.reuters.com
»
Tags:
Employees
,
Jobs
,
Emirates
Nickname:
Enter image code:
Comments:
Tags
4K
Audi
Best Buy
Brazil
Breast cancer
Champions League
Cher
Climate change
Congress
Dell
DNA
Dodge
eBay
EU
FBI
FIA
Football
Gamers
GM
Goa
Gold
HP
iOS
ISIS
Japan
Kimye
Lawmakers
Mac
Movies
NATO
NBA
NFL
North Korea
Oil
Opposition
PC
Premier League
Prison
PS4
Rita Ora
Sex
Social media
SPA
Star Wars
Students
Uber
UK
USA
Windows 10
Yahoo
advertising
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly - all rights reserved
Contact us