A month after negative oil prices, U.S. crude contract expiry looms



Added: 17.05.2020







A month after sellers had to pay nearly $40 a barrel to get rid of U.S. oil futures, the next watershed moment looms with the expiry of the June contract on Tuesday - and so far there is little sign of a repeat of the historic plunge. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Oil