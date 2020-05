U.S. Bankruptcy Court allows J.C. Penney to keep paying staff and vendors



Source: www.mcall.com



J.C. Penney Co Inc said on Saturday a U.S. Bankruptcy Court will allow it to keep paying wages and benefits to workers who will remain on the job after the U.S. department store chain filed for Chapter 11 protection from creditors, and also to pay vendors for goods delivered to its stores. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Workers