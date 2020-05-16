J.C. Penney files for bankruptcy protection



J.C. Penney Co Inc filed for bankruptcy protection on Friday, the latest among traditional brick-and-mortar retailers to crumble as prolonged store closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic deliver the final blow to troubled businesses. More in feeds.reuters.com »