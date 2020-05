U.S. gave no assurances to Taiwan's TSMC for license to sell to Huawei: official

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, which unveiled a $12 billion investment plan in Arizona on Friday, has not been given any assurances that it will be granted a license to allow it to sell U.S. technology to China's Huawei, a senior U.S. official said.