U.S. cracks down on global chip exports to Huawei, China retaliation eyed

Added: 15.05.2020 17:07 | 14 views | 0 comments

The Trump administration on Friday moved to block global chip supplies to blacklisted telecoms equipment giant Huawei Technologies [HWT.UL], spurring fears of Chinese retaliation and hammering shares of U.S. producers of chipmaking equipment.