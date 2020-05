Amazon's livestreaming platform Twitch announces safety advisory council



Added: 14.05.2020 17:02 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.modders-inc.com



Amazon Inc 's video game live-streaming platform Twitch is forming an advisory council of experienced users, online safety experts and anti-bullying advocates to help improve safety on the site, Twitch said in a blog post on Thursday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Amazon