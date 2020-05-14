U.S. SEC charges two companies, CEO over misleading COVID-19 claims



The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Thursday it has charged two companies and a chief executive officer with making misleading claims related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. More in feeds.reuters.com »