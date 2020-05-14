U.S. SEC charges two companies over misleading COVID-19 claims: statement



Added: 14.05.2020 14:35 | 15 views | 0 comments



Source: journalistsresource.org



The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Thursday it has charged two companies for allegedly providing misleading claims related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, after previously suspending trading of both. More in feeds.reuters.com »