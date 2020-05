Delta to retire Boeing 777 aircraft fleet to rein in costs



Delta Air Lines said on Thursday it would no longer fly Boeing Co's wide-body 777 aircraft and some of the other older high-maintenance jets, as the U.S. carrier looks to cut costs amid a steep fall in bookings due to travel restrictions around the world. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Boeing