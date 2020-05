Wall Street bonuses set to fall by as much as 30% in 2020: report



Wall Street bonuses for 2020 could fall by as much as 25%-30% due to the deep cuts to revenues recorded by banks and hedge funds earlier this year as a result of the novel coronavirus, according to a report published Wednesday by compensation consulting firm Johnson Associates Inc. More in feeds.reuters.com »