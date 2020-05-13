U.S. producer prices post biggest drop since 2009



U.S. producer prices fell by the most since 2009 in April, leading to the largest annual decline in nearly 4-1/2 years, which could bolster some economists' predictions for a brief period of deflation as the novel coronavirus depresses demand. More in feeds.reuters.com »