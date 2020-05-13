Maersk sees drop in global ship container demand this year



Source: www.timesofisrael.com



Shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk warned of a sharp drop in global container volumes due to the coronavirus pandemic, with weaker retail sales and depressed car production dampening demand. More in feeds.reuters.com »