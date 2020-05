Mitsubishi slashes SpaceJet budget, drops variant



Added: 13.05.2020 12:00 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) said it was more than halving the annual development budget for its SpaceJet regional jet as the coronavirus pandemic squeezes profit, and will suspend plans for a possible variant seen as key to winning future orders, particularly from U.S. airlines. More in feeds.reuters.com » Slash Tags: SPA