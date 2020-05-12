KKR leads $43 million investment round in Slice pizza platform



Added: 12.05.2020 21:45 | 15 views | 0 comments



Source: seekingalpha.com



U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co Inc said on Tuesday it led an investor group making a $43 million investment in Slice, an online delivery platform for local pizza shops across the country. More in feeds.reuters.com »