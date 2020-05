Morgan Stanley settles SEC charges it misled clients, to pay $5 mln penalty



A unit of Morgan Stanley will pay a $5 million penalty to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges it provided misleading information to clients in its retail wrap fee programs regarding trade execution services and transaction costs, the regulator said on Tuesday. More in feeds.reuters.com »