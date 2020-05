Ryanair expects Europe travel surge despite masks, quarantine



Source: www.breakingnews.ie



Temperature checks, masks and quarantine will not deter people from a holiday in the sun after three months "locked up" at home, Ryanair's chief executive Michael O'Leary said on Tuesday as he announced plans for 1,000 flights a day from July. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: EU